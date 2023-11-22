What it means to lose the Iowa State football vs. Kansas State annual rivalry in the Big 12

AMES – There are few things that can match the consistency of the football rivalry between Kansas State and Iowa State. It began in 1917, a full year before the end of World War I, and has been played in every season since.

Playfully dubbed "Farmageddon" for both schools’ and states’ agricultural bent, the series may not have the national acclaim of Ohio State-Michigan or Notre Dame-USC, but it’s a game that matters deeply to both schools and the region.

That history and that passion, though, are no match for college football realignment. The game will drop off both teams’ schedule on its 110th anniversary in 2027 as part of the 16-team Big 12 schedule announced earlier this fall.

“I think it’s a game that’s good for Iowa State and K-State,” Cyclone wide receiver Jaylin Noel said Tuesday ahead of the team’s 107th matchup on Saturday (7 p.m.; FOX).

“It’s one of the longest active rivalry games going. For it not to be on the schedule is a bummer, but it is good to see new teams. But at the same time, playing K-State is something guys here look forward to, and I’m sure (Kansas State players) look forward to it as well.

“It is kind of a downer.”

Iowa State (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) enters this year’s game looking to improve its standing in the bowl pecking order, while Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) remains alive for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

“It’s going to be physical,” Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. “The guys that are able to step up and make plays in the moments are going to have the best chance to lead their team to victory, and you feel like going into this one it’s going to be no different than it has been since I’ve been here.

"(Kansas State has) an identity. They know themselves well. At the end of the year, they're a team that grows and gets better.”

The Cyclones own a slight edge in the all-time series with a mark of 52-50-4 over 106 games. When 2027 comes, it will be the first time the Cyclones’ schedule won’t have the Wildcats since their 1916 slate featured the likes of Highland Park and Morningside.

“You’re talking to a guy that likes tradition,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said, “and you love to play in these types of environments and these games and the respect you have for the opponent because you know what they are and what they stand for.

“To go win games like that, that’s huge.”

But as conference swell to bigger numbers and larger geographic footprints, tradition is taking a backseat to logistics and television money. And for a sport that features teenagers, tradition can sometimes be an afterthought in locker rooms.

“I think there’s a name to it?” Iowa State quarterback and Florida native Rocco Becht said of Farmageddon. “I actually heard that this week.”

And for what it lets slip away, realignment does offer something fresh.

“Clearly, everybody is aware that college football is changing,” Scheelhaase said. “To say, ‘I just miss the old way when these two teams were always playing each other at this time of year,’ I think that’s something that there will be new and exciting parts of what this conference will look like, the opponents we get a chance to play.

"As much as me personally being from Kansas City, I get fired up about the K-State games, there’s guys when we play (Central Florida) at some point in time, they're going to be fired up for that because that’s a team they’re familiar with, that they know, that they’ve got a couple buddies that play on their team.”

Whatever new matchups or experiences that do come from realignment, though, it will be hard to recreate the special sauce of a rivalry forged by time and proximity.

“I love being able to have rivalries and be able to play in big football games that mean a lot to both universities and both alumni groups,” Campbell said. “I think a game like this means a lot to our program, and I think it means a lot to their program as well.”

Iowa State wide receiver Trever Ryen dodges a tackle by Kansas State defensive back Cre Moore during their Big 12 Conference game Nov. 25, 2017, in Manhattan, Kan. The Cyclones and Wildcats have played every season since 1917.

