'It means everything': UTEP looking to build on first offensive success of season

A UTEP football team that has dealt with challenges all season now has one of a completely different kind as it prepares for its rivalry game with New Mexico State.

The Miners have some offensive success to build on and to try to duplicate.

For several reasons, the first quarter of the 27-14 victory last Wednesday looked completely unlike the other 27 quarters UTEP has put on tape this year. They stretched the field vertically, mixed home run plays with a steady running game and scored more points in 15 minutes than they had been averaging in a game.

That all leads to two related questions. How did that happen and how can they do it again?

"It was a combination of us being able to execute at a high level of what we did and then also taking the things that were there," coach Dana Dimel said in answer to the first of those questions.

"When I say execution, there was just some really good throws and catches going on. The (50-yard) catch by Jeremiah Ballard, that was a check by (first-time starting quarterback) Cade (McConnell). He checked into that.

"So, it was a combination of all those things, Cade just managed the offense well. The receivers played outstanding. The line did a good job of blocking for him. So, all of it combined was important for us to have those kind of numbers. Everything has got to be humming on all cylinders to have that kind of production that we had."

By the numbers the production was staggering. A team that had been averaging 6.8 yards a pass attempt averaged 35.8 in that quarter and obviously some of that was play calling.

As least one play was an accident. There were several different explanations for an 80-yard pass from McConnell to Kelly Akharaiyi, but the bottom line was that wasn't what was supposed to happen.

"It wasn’t the exact play that was called," McConnell said. "Something got miscommunicated on the play sheet but that was the play that went out there. Thank God that was the play that went out there, it looked good."

Said Dimel: "It was a play we had in the game plan but we called a different play on the wristband. Initially it was a wrong play called on the wristband."

On a 40-yard pass from Kevin Hurley — his only play — to Akharaiyi, the route was supposed to be a come-back but Hurley checked to a go and hit the big play. As Dimel said, the 50-yard bomb to Ballard was a McConnell check.

As Dimel also said, the offense is designed to have vertical plays, something the Miners hadn't succeeded in doing in the first six games of the season, so it wasn't complete luck.

"It’s not the new Miners, it’s something we’ve had in our arsenal," Akharaiyi said. "The play calling was right, they gave us what we needed and we took advantage of it.

"Throw me the ball. I’m happy for (McConnell) coming out there, doing what he does. He showed he can play at this level and dominate, but personally, whoever is back there, throw me the ball and let me make a play."

That was always the plan.

"That was something I talked to about with those three wide receivers," McConnell said. "I said, ‘I’m going to trust you guys, I’m going to trust you guys to get open, I know how talented you guys are and I’m going to give you an opportunity to do something with the ball. They showed up."

The big plays did work together to give the Miners some confidence that had been lacking.

"Now that we did it, it can be done," Ballard said. "It's not impossible. We know it can be done so we keep the same mentality, same momentum going week to week."

That could be a bigger challenge against a New Mexico State defense that is playing its best football of the season, but for the first time this year, the Miner offense comes into a game in a good place.

They were sure in a good place in the aftermath of the FIU win.

"It means everything," McConnell said. "This is my dream. To come out there and have success, to do good things, that’s all I ever wanted from this sport.

"I grew up looking up to my dad doing this (his father Sean was a college quarterback), then to be able to toss him the ball after the game and say, ‘Hey Pops, if this is it at least I got do something you did.’

"It was a great time, I had fun doing it. The guys around me were awesome. The energy in the locker room, the energy out on the field, there was a real sense of togetherness."

Duplicating that is the new challenge and would go a long way toward pulling an upset against New Mexico State.

