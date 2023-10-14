'It means everything': Robstown takes step forward in ending football playoff drought

Passion in Robstown runs deep.

That's something I quickly learned when I covered my first Robstown sporting event during my first year at the Caller-Times.

It was a Robstown girls basketball game and even though it was a non-district contest, I couldn't help but notice the amount of fans in the crowd wearing red to show their support for their beloved Pickers.

It's no wonder the team went on to reach the Class 4A regional quarterfinals that season under legendary former coach Roy Williams.

Robstown has found success in other sports with the powerlifting teams winning multiple state titles and its legendary baseball program always in the mix for a district championship.

But what about football?

The last time Robstown made the playoffs was 2010.

Since then, the Pickers have had four football coaches and no winning seasons.

In 2023, head coach Gage Perry is closing in on putting an end to the drought.

"We decided early on to look at the stripe on our helmet and it says in ghost letters, '11 plus.' I felt like when we got to Week 10 last year, it felt natural for that to close out the season," Perry said. "From the last offseason to the summer, we said we're not playing 10 games. I don't know how many we're playing, but we're going to play 11-plus games. That's been our mentality."

Robstown took a step forward in its quest to return to the playoffs by capturing a 34-13 District 15-4A Division II win against West Oso on Friday night.

The win put the Pickers in the driver's seat for a playoff berth, which would end a 12-year drought dating back to the 2010-2011 season.

Senior quarterback Derek Silva passed for 117 yards and ran for a touchdown in the victory with running backs Isaiah Gutierrez and Edward Diaz combining for 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Bears.

"First of all, it's up to God because God got us to where we are," Silva said. "I've seen these guys since I got here working, working, working and never stop working. We're the hardest working team out here and hard work shows. We're a senior heavy group and we have a strong brotherhood. That's all it is."

Perry had a vision when he was hired in 2021 and that was to give the program a new approach and a new mentality. Slowly but surely, players and coaches have bought in and the dedication is starting to pay off.

Since Perry's hiring, Robstown has made it a priority to schedule non-district games against playoff teams with the goal of being ready for the district season.

The Pickers won two games during non-district action, including a 36-0 win against Class 3A Taft in week 4. Robstown also played against Class 4A Division I power Beeville and a rising Class 4A program in Kingsville.

"Elite coaching and elite mentorship. We try to do both as much as best as we can," Perry said. "When I got here, facilities, check. Hardworking kids, check. Supporting school board, check and that built the confidence in the kids to make the right daily habits and put in the work. We planted it, watered it for a long time and now it's sprouting."

The Pickers have two district games remaining against Ingleside and Orange Grove. A win against either team would clinch Robstown's long awaited ticket to the postseason.

Silva said the mentality now is to keep working. Win or lose, the team must continue to keep its foot on the gas pedal.

"Football is honestly my favorite sport and I like to see these guys succeed," Silva said. "I like to see these guys smile when we win and the work starts tomorrow with film and weights. We have to keep working. Win or lose, we have to keep working."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Robstown move closer to ending 12-year football playoff drought