'It means everything': Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman football reflect on Florida Classic rivalry

It’s Florida Classic week.

And there’s nothing but bragging rights on the line as the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll seventh-ranked Florida A&M Rattlers and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats battle in the annual rivalry football game on Saturday inside Camping World Stadium.

The Week 12 game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Southwestern Athletic Conference foes FAMU and B-CU know how monumental the game is for both institutions.

“It means everything,” Willie Simmons, who’s head coached FAMU football to a SWAC East Championship and 9-1 (7-0 SWAC) record this season, said about the yearly matchup at his weekly press conference Monday.

“I grew up very familiar with The Classic, and it’s something we’ve all come to love and respect,” the Quincy native continued. “There’s a lot of [Bethune-Cookman] alumni in Gadsden County. Many of them either coached me or taught me.

“Being able to coach in [The Florida Classic] has a different feel because I’m a vital part of it. I want to continue to make my family and Rattler Nation proud.”

The Rattlers and Wildcats first met in football in 1925. But the Florida Classic officially began when FAMU athletic director Hansel E. Tookes and B-CU athletic director Tank Johnson, alongside university leadership, agreed on the game’s inception, which started in 1978.

The Rattlers and Wildcats played the Florida Classic in Tampa from 1978-1996 before it got moved to Orlando’s Florida Citrus Bowl, now known as Camping World Stadium, in 1997.

Wildcats (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. is well-acquainted with the Florida Classic.

The first-year head coach, a former B-CU football player (1992-1995), was a four-time letter winner and NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) All-American linebacker before graduating in 1996.

Woodie went 2-2 in Florida Classic games versus FAMU.

“Playing in the Florida Classic was big time,” Woodie reflected during Monday’s SWAC coaches’ media availability. “It’s been a rivalry forever, and now I get an opportunity to be a part of it as a coach.”

Bethune-Cookman head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. during a game with Savannah State at Daytona Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Woodie is excited to conclude his first year of head coaching his alma mater at the Florida Classic as the Wildcats look to upset the Rattlers.

“Coach Simmons is going to have to let me know some of the ins and outs since this is my first rodeo coaching in the game,” Woodie jokingly said. "It’s going to be a good, hard-fought football game.”

FAMU owns the all-time head-to-head record over B-CU 52-24-1.

Though the Rattlers have a heavy historical advantage over the Wildcats, FAMU dropped nine straight games to B-CU from 2011 to 2019.

Simmons was on the losing end during his first pair of years coaching FAMU in 2018 and 2019. Since then, the Rattlers have beaten the Wildcats in 2021 and 2022, furthering his point of how important clinging to victory is.

“The first two years were very painful to walk off the field having been defeated. To a Rattler, you don’t lose in The Classic ― point, blank, period,” Simmons said.

“Anyone who’s a FAMU fan understands the magnitude of the Florida Classic. All that’s on the line is the Florida Classic trophy. But that’s as big an accomplishment as a SWAC and [HBCU] Celebration Bowl Championship. And we have a huge contingency of Rattlers who could care less about a SWAC and Black College Football National Championship.

“It’s a game that you have to be ready to go for regardless of record because the impact of winning the Florida Classic goes a long way for a program’s morale.”

Florida A&M (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) Florida Classic Game Information

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons holds up the trophy after he and his team defeated the BCU Wildcats 41-20 during the annual Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, Florida

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

