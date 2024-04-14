The meaning behind the Duchess of Sussex’s ‘vanilla woman’ look at the polo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend The Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida on April 12 - Reuters

Even if your interest in the royals is lukewarm at best, it’s hard to escape the observation that the Duchess of Sussex has made pale, expensive-looking hues her sartorial calling card.

It’s a wardrobe palette that spans the ivory-cream-beige spectrum and has become known on social media platforms as ‘vanilla woman’. It’s been embraced by a number of stylish celebrities including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham.

The latest instance came on Friday, when Meghan attended The Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Wellington, Florida; a match staged to benefit Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale, which supports children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

The Duchess looked immaculate in a £421 ivory silk-hemp dress by sustainable California-based label Heidi Merrick, featuring a scarf-style, halter neckline tied in a bow at the nape of the neck, and a cutaway section at the ribcage – now sold out in every size on the Heidi Merrick website. Love her or not, she clearly moves the needle for the brands she supports.

The ivory dress was designed by sustainable California-based label Heidi Merrick - PA

It follows the Duchess’s “greige” look from luxury Italian label Giuliva Heritage, chosen for her attendance on a panel at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, on International Women’s Day. Then, in a teaser video for the launch of her lifestyle brand last month, she wore a cream round-neck top. She also wore an all-white ensemble with a beige down coat to greet Invictus Games athletes in Vancouver in February.

“Vanilla woman”, then, is fast becoming a signature that Meghan has doubled down on in 2024. And no wonder; it looks elegant and suits her well.

Nor do you need a Montecito budget to try it – you can shop these shades on the high street. Like pearl jewellery, “cream lends a warm but bright tone on the skin,” personal stylist Annabel Hodin told the Telegraph last year. “It looks a million dollars and works in any setting, so it’s a rather unexpected wardrobe staple – I make sure all my clients have the ingredients for the vanilla woman look.”

Even so, it’s intriguing that for her recent appearance at the polo Meghan chose a dress that is under £500. This is a relatively rare occurrence; her wardrobe counts many more valuable pieces by Valentino, Dior, Oscar de la Renta and Chloé. Perhaps it’s an effort to seem more accessible, to harness mass-market appeal ahead of the launch of the word soup that is American Riviera Orchard, her new lifestyle brand. This year will also see her work on a Netflix show in which she is expected to celebrate “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship”. It’s a business strategy that is banking on the idea that we all aspire to be more Meghan: baking, table-scaping and flower-arranging, all in an expensive beige palette.

The Duchess is rumoured to be friends with Adele's stylist – though the official party line is that she styles herself - AP

Then again, it could be the influence of a stylist. It’s rumoured that Meghan is, if not working with, at least friends with, Jamie Mizrahi, a fellow Montecito-ite who masterminded Adele’s comeback look – although the official party line is that “Meghan styles herself”. Mizrahi also styles Jennifer Lawrence, whose Scandi-minimalist style isn’t a million miles from Meghan’s quiet luxury image.

The polo ensemble wasn’t all accessible luxury: Meghan teamed her dress with vintage Chanel earrings, a Valentino bag, a Cartier bracelet and Aquazzura heels. The sunglasses were Merrick’s £176 Santa Barbara style, also sold out.

It’s probably her most elevated, dressy look for a polo match to date, although they don’t all warrant such smartly turned-out spectators; she’s worn denim shorts and casual linen dresses with sandals in the past. Back in 2022 she went full Pretty Woman in a polka-dot blouse with tailored shorts by Khaite – they were white, of course.

What Meghan’s latest look does do, is make a strong case for a crisp white midi dress to be the centrepiece of a summer occasion wardrobe (weddings aside). Just remember to steer clear of the coffee and red wine.

