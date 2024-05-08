'It would mean the world' - Porteous on Euros hopes
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous talks to BBC Scotland about the prospect of starting against Germany at this summer's Euros.
The Cardinals' nightmare season continues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Kelly allegedly harassed a female strength and conditioning coach who sued him and the Toronto Argonauts in February.
McDowell has driven for the team since the start of the 2018 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Dan Devine and Adam Mares discuss the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves after Monday night’s game 2.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers multiple key pieces of strategy for the final days of Week 4.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
In a finish you have to see to believe, three horses hit the finish within a fraction of a second to end the race