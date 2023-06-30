What do you mean Rutgers football doesn’t have any four-star commits in this class? (and who might be next to join these three verbals)

On Thursday night, Rutgers football landed K.J. Duff, a four-star tight end/wide receiver from Long Island. This now puts this current Rutgers class at three recruits who are ranked as four-stars.

And there could be more in the mix.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has been adamant about not looking at the star ratings but trying to find talented players who are the right fit. But Schiano has done a solid job of landing some top-tier talent this year as his 2024 recruiting class currently stands at top 30 in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports.

Scroll down and check what three commits are currently ranked as four-stars (spoiler alert, Duff is a four-star but that was already mentioned in this story!) and what other four-star recruits Rutgers is currently in the mix to land in the 2024 recruiting class!

K.J. Duff

Ranking: Four-star tight end/wide receiver (On3 and Rivals)

The details: Duff, who just committed to Rutgers on Thursday night, is the second-highest ranked player in New York. He is a tight end prospect who has the speed, footwork and agility to also play at wide receiver.

With some high profile offers (Miami, North Carolina and Texas A&M among others), Rutgers beat out some stiff competition to land Duff. This was a good flex from Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano.

Gabriel Winowich

Ranking: Four-star running back (ESPN and 247Sports)

The details: After committing to Rutgers in January, Winowich has been rock solid in his commitment to the Big Ten program. An outstanding athlete out of Michigan, Winowich has the rarest combination of strength, power and speed.

Rutgers projects to take two running backs in this class but if Winowich is the only commit to this group, it would still be a solid haul. He has some very strong analytics and numbers to back-up being a top-10 player in Michigan.

Isaiah Crumpler

Ranking: A four-star defensive back (On3)

The details: Despite being ranked as a safety by On3, Crumpler is likely a wide receiver at the next level (although he does have the athleticism to be a Big Ten defensive back, there is no doubt about that).

He has speed, an emphasis in this class. Crumpler is certainly a bit under-the-radar coming out of Greenville, NC.

Who could be next? Kaj Sanders

Ranking: Four-star safety (On3 and Rivals)

The details: With a commitment set for July 7, Sanders has Rutgers in his final four programs. A talented safety out of Bergen Catholic, he is a strong player with good footwork and athleticism.

Sanders would be a big get for Rutgers in a class where the Scarlet Knights have gone out of state consistently. Landing a top five player in New Jersey would certainly help with momentum for Rutgers to potentially flip players this fall.

Who could be next? Nyier Daniels

Ranking: Four-star offensive tackle (On3, 247Sports and ESPN)

The details: Set to announce one day after Sanders on July 8, Rutgers is in the mix for Daniels although the SEC could be difficult to beat here. An offensive lineman from Bergen Catholic, Daniels has size at 6-foot-8 and 353 pounds. But he moves incredibly well for that size.

Rutgers is not the favorite right now but the chance to compete for immediate playing time along with being close to home could work towards the in-state program’s advantage. Still, Rutgers has a shot.

Who could be next? Yasin Willis

Ranking: Four-star running back (Rivals)

The details: The top-ranked player in New Jersey according to Rivals, the St. Jospeh’s Regional (Montvale) running back is a big, physical back who moves well. He has a strong offer list and recently visited Alabama.

Rutgers already has a good four-star in Winowich in this class. Willis would give them another running back who would fit the physical mold of the Big Ten.

Who could be next? Jason Patterson

Ranking: Four-star running back (ESPN)

The details: Patterson has tremendous speed and is explosive in the second level. The Florida talent took an official visit to Rutgers in early June and has cited a strong relationship with the program in the past.

Patterson’s speed might be a good foil to Winowich were he to commit to Rutgers. One of the top sprinters in Florida, Patterson has that kind of speed that Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has liked in the past.

Who could be next? Josh Philostin

Ranking: Four-star defensive back (On3 and ESPN)

The details: Feisty and combative at the line of scrimmage, Philostin is an aggressive defensive back. The product of Cardinal Newman High School (Palm Beach, FL) has taken a recent official visit to Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have several commitments in the backend for their 2024 class but Philostin could add a playmaker element at cornerback.

