‘It would mean a lot’: Will Anderson Jr. on going No. 1 overall to Bears

Will Anderson Jr. is in high demand at this year's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The Alabama edge rusher is one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and has been linked to the Bears at either the No. 1 pick or perhaps elsewhere down on the board if Chicago elects to trade out of the top slot.

Anderson Jr. has met with a few teams at the combine – including the Houston Texans (who hold both the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks in the first round) and Arizona Cardinals, who hold the third overall pick – but spoke primarily about his time with Chicago’s front office when he met with the media.

“It means a lot,” Anderson Jr. said Wednesday about his time with the Bears.

“It went really good,” he said. “I went in there, watched tape. They got to know me. I got to know them. The culture is great there and I can tell they’re onto something special.”

With the Bears confirming Justin Fields will be under center come the 2023-24 season, Chicago isn’t expected to draft a quarterback with their pick.

“It would mean a lot,” Anderson Jr. said. “Just all my hard work paying off, and just to have that spot, it’s big time and I’ll be really appreciative if I do have that opportunity.”

Anderson Jr. is in a strong class of edge rushers for this year's draft, but the 6-foot-4, 243-pound Georgia native tops the list.

As a sophomore, he led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) in 2021 and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy awarded to the best defensive player in college football.

Anderson finished his collegiate career with 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles for loss and was the first player in Crimson Tide history to become a two-time Unanimous All-American.

“Whatever culture I'm in, I'm going to do things the right way. I think that's what sets me apart,” the 21-year-old Anderson Jr. added.

Anderson Jr. is represented by Houston-based agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group.

“My agency, Klutch, they do a really good job of making sure we have all of the information we need and it’s good,” Anderson Jr. said.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 27 and concludes on Saturday, April 29.