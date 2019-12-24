A meager performance keeps Kirk Cousins winless on Monday Night Football

It's been a rough season for Redskins fans, but you can always that silver lining.

Sure the team's 3-11, but they're in a great position to get generational pass-rusher Chase Young in the 2020 NFL Draft.

And yeah, we don't really know if Dwayne Haskins will develop into a franchise quarterback, but at least the Redskins didn't sign Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $84 million contract.

Cousins fell to 0-9 on Monday Night Football with a painful loss at home to the Packers, continuing his awful track record in primetime settings.

He completed 16-of-31 passes for 122 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Cousins has actually had a terrific season to date. The Vikings are 10-5 and set for the postseason and he has a 26-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Producing good numbers has never been the issue for Cousins. It's beating good teams on the big stage.

The Redskins realized this a while ago when they held off on signing him to a long term deal, and the Vikings will soon if they haven't already.

