Meadville's Puleio takes home medal from state track

SHIPPENSBURG — Meadville sophomore Megan Puleio had a goal of winning a medal at the state meet this year — and she did.

Puleio finished eighth in the 800-meter run at the PIAA track and field championship meet at Shippensburg University on Saturday. Her time of 2 minutes and 11.87 seconds also set a Meadville record, re-breaking her own record.

Also on Saturday, senior Payton Costello finished 19th in the discus with a throw of 96-feet and 5-inches. On Friday, Alaina Wilson-Dixon was 20th in shot put (34-2) and Nic Williams was 21st in the 400-meter dash (50.12).