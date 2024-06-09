Meadville's Jack Michaels prepared for Stanley Cup Final

Local hockey fans looking for a team to root for in this year’s Stanley Cup Final should look no further than the Edmonton Oilers.

Jack Michaels, a 1991 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High School, is the play-by-play announcer for the Oilers. He’s held that role since 2021, but he’s been preparing for this moment for about 30 years.

Michaels, 50, got his start calling hockey at none other than Meadville’s House of Chills with Jamie Plunkett and the Bulldogs.

“He was a natural when he started covering our program,” Plunkett, longtime head coach of the Bulldogs said. “You could tell this guy was good and was going to go places. He was always so well prepared. He would come into my office at the Wise Center for a pregame interview and he had obviously done his homework.

“He knew the top players on the team we were playing and always just really had a good grasp of the game.”

Michaels also thought he could “go places.”

“I thought I could call a game and had some ability. I thought all I needed was a chance,” Michaels said. “You need some things to go right. When I started broadcasting in Meadville with doing college football, basketball and hockey, I didn’t know if it’d be the NHL, but I knew with the right breaks I could one day be doing it for one of the four major professional sports. That was my goal.”

The Ithaca College graduate was hired by the Colorado Gold Kings of the West Coast Hockey League in 1999. He moved to Alaska to call games for the Anchorage Aces and stayed with the team til the 2009-10 season. He was hired by Edmonton to be their radio play-by-play announcer in the summer of 2010, a role he kept til 2021 when he moved to TV.

His move to TV made him the first American to call games for a Canadian team.

“I’m very proud to be the first American ever to call games for a Canadian team and the first American to ever call games on Hockey Night in Canada,” Michaels said. “Those are things I take a great deal of pride in.”

Something he also takes pride in is where he is from. He still has a lot of ties to Meadville as his parents, Lloyd and Mary, still live in town. He met his wife here, the former Emily Moutsos, a 1992 MASH graduate and typically visits Meadville each summer.

“I have a lot of good friends in Meadville still. Ive always had a really solid support system back in Meadville full of close friends and my parents who have lived here since 1972,” Michaels said. “I’ve never hid from the fact that I’m from northwest Pennsylvania. You can take me out of northwest Pennsylvania, but you certainly can’t take that region of the country out of me.”

Michaels isn’t Edmonton’s only tie to northwest Pennsylvania. Star center Connor McDavid, who leads the Oilers in points and is a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, played for the Erie Otters from 2012-15.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch also spent time in Erie. Knoblauch manned the bench from 2012-17. Connor Brown and Warren Foegele, both on Edmonton’s roster, also played for the Otters.

“Kris and I talk everyday pretty much. Connor knows where I’m from, Connor Brown knows where I’m from. Warren Foegele played in Erie. We’ve got a handful of guys on the team that played for Kris that remember what it was like to be an Otter,” Michaels said. “A lot of them are still in touch with Sherwood Bassin, the longtime owner of the Otters. You never forget you roots.

“I don’t care where you’re originally from or what you’re doing now. I think there is always an appreciation for the people that helped you along the way.”

Edmonton is set to battle Florida today in Game 1 and Game 2 on Monday. The series heads to Canada on Thursday and June 15.

Michaels can be heard on Edmonton radio station 630 CHED for the Stanley Cup Final.