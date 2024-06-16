Meadville volleyball team wins state title

VIDEO: PIAA Boys Volleyball State Championship - Meadville vs. Manheim Central

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Meadville Bulldogs are the state champions.

Meadville defeated Manheim Central 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 28-26) to claim the Class 2A boys volleyball title Saturday at Penn State's Rec Hall.

SLIDESHOW: PIAA Boys Volleyball State Championship - Meadville vs. Manheim Central

The Bulldogs trailed 23-16 and 24-20 in the fourth set, but rallied to win and avoid a fifth set and

Senior Jack Brown dished 41 assists to lead the attack. Sophomore Luc Soerensen tallied 18 kills, nine digs and two blocks.

Parker Gosnell and Tymir Phillips each had nine kills while Kellen Ball and Max Decker each had six. Landon Carter and Luca White added eight and six digs, respectively.

The championship is Meadville’s third in program history (1962, 2019). It was Meadville’s seventh appearance in the state championship and fourth in the past five seasons.

See Monday's Meadville Tribune for more.