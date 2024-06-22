Meadville tops Erie 12-2 behind Tartaglione's no-hitter

The Meadville ONE senior legion baseball team defeated Erie 12-2 in five innings on Thursday at Allegheny College.

Meadville's Rocco Tartaglione tossed a no-hitter to lead his team to a win. Tartaglione struck out 11 and walked three with no earned runs.

Erie scored two runs in the top of the first inning off a Meadville error, but it was all Meadville from there.

Meadville walked on 10 times. Bradyn Miller had two doubles with three RBIs and Blake Foulk had two RBIs.

Meadville is 5-2 and is scheduled to play at Wesleyville on Tuesday.

------------

Erie (2)

(AB-R-H-BI) Rosario 2-1-0-0, Fetzuar 1-1-0-0, Benedict 2-0-0-2, Kindle 2-0-0-0, Colao 2-0-0-0, Regal 1-0-0-0, Spagel 2-0-0-0, Schloss 1-0-0-0, Rice 2-0-0-0, Ramos 2-0-0-0, Morganti 1-0-0-0. Totals 18-2-0-2.

Meadville ONE (12)

(AB-R-H-BI) B. Miller 3-1-2-3, Tartaglione 2-0-0-0, Foulk 1-1-1-2, Arpin 3-1-1-0, Kleist 1-2-0-0, Thomas 1-2-0-0, Woodrow 1-2-1-3, Klink 2-0-0-1, Thompson 2-1-0-2. Totals 16-12-5-11.

BATTING

2B: M — B. Miller 2.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Benedict 2-2-3-3-2-3, Fetzuar 1.1-1-6-5-2-6, Regal 0.2-2-3-3-1-1; M — Tartaglione 5-0-2-0-11-3.