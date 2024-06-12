Meadville takes on Mars in Class 2A semifinals

Meadville's boys volleyball team is set to face Mars today at 6 p.m. at Shenango High School in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals. The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals after a 3-1 win over Lower Dauphin on Saturday.

After a big win on Saturday, Meadville (19-0) will need to stay focused vs. the Fightin' Planets.

"We are going to have to keep them out of system as much as possible," Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. "They move around a ton offensively and knowing where they are going to be is important."

Meadville is ranked third on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association's most recent poll. Mars (21-0) is ranked fourth.

The Bulldogs will have to keep up the teamwork they took advantage of against Lower Dauphin in order to come out on top.

"It's going to be a team effort," said Bancroft. "Not one player is going to lead us to victory, they are too good of a team for that to happen."

Luc Soerensen, Jack Brown, Tymir Phillips and Parker Gosnell will be at the forefront of the Bulldogs offense. Soerensen led the offense vs. the Falcons on Saturday, leading the team with 19 kills. Brown is Meadville's primary setter, totaling 37 assists against Lower Dauphin. Phillips and Gosnell tallied 10 kills each.

Soerensen has been the leader in terms of kills for Meadville all season. His trip to Puerto Rico earlier this year didn't just help to develop his own skills, but helped the team as a whole.

"I think the most important keys to take away from Luc's (Soerensen) trip was the reps and pressure it placed on the rest of the team," Bancroft said. "We were able to develop in many different ways. For him, I think he is super comfortable and confident in his own skills. He knows what he can and can't do. That makes him a great leader on the floor."

The winner will advance to the Class 2A finals, where they will face the winner of Exter (22-0) and Manheim Central (16-1). Exter and Manheim Central are ranked one and two on the Coaches Association's poll respectively. The finals will be held on Saturday at the Recreation Building at Penn State University at 11 a.m.