Meadville senior legion baseball team blanks Edinboro

The Meadville ONE senior legion baseball team defeated Edinboro 10-0 in six innings at Eldred Glen on Tuesday.

Rocco Tartaglione pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, one walk and four hits allowed in the shutout. At the plate, Tartaglione was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run.

Gavin White was 2-for-4 with three runs. Blake Foulk had two RBIs and Chris Costa scored two runs.

Meadville is scheduled to play at Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday in an attempt to avenge last week's 2-1 loss. Meadville is 2-1 on the year.

------------

Edinboro (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Swanson 2-0-0-0, Gula 3-0-1-0, Kiser 2-0-0-0, Banks 2-0-1-0, Clark 2-0-1-0, Eisert 2-0-0-0, Rzodkiewski 2-0-0-0, Cannon 2-0-0-0, Salvo 2-0-1-0, Stafford 1-0-0-0, Swanson 1-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-4-0.

Meadville (10)

(AB-R-H-BI) White 4-3-2-0, Tartaglione 4-1-3-4, Feleppa 3-1-1-0, Arpin 1-1-0-1, Thompson 3-1-1-1, Kleist 2-0-1-1, B. Miller 0-0-0-0, Foulk 3-0-1-2, Woodrow 2-0-0-0, Costa 1-2-1-0, Long 2-1-1-0. Totals 25-10-11-9.

Edinboro 000 000 x — 0 4 1

Meadville 220 033 x — 10 11 0

BATTING

HR: M — Tartaglione.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Eisert 2-5-4-3-1-1, Kiser 3.1-6-6-6-0-1; M — Tartaglione 6-4-0-0-7-1.