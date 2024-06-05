Meadville ONE senior legion team opens season with a big win

The Meadville ONE senior legion baseball team opened its season with a 10-0 win against Corry at Eldred Glen on Tuesday.

Dawson Thomas got the start on the bump. He struck out three and allowed two hits across three innings. Rocco Tartaglione pitched the remaining two innings with five strikeouts and no hits allowed.

Offensively, Gavin White, Bradyn Miller, Greg Klink, Cam Arpin, Rocco Woodrow, Jacoby Thompson and Tartaglione each had one hit. White and Tartaglione each scored two runs. Isaiah Long added two RBIs.

Meadville is scheduled to play at West Erie County Legion on Thursday at 6 p.m.