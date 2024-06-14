Meadville One beats LeBoeuf 10-2

WATERFORD — The Meadville One senior legion baseball team beat Fort LeBoeuf 10-2 on Thursday in Waterford.

Meadville outhit Fort LeBoeuf 9-4 and got two hits from Bradyn Miller, both of which were doubles. Gavin White and Rocco Tartaglione each scored two runs.

On the bump, Dawson Thomas struck out six and walked one in just over five innings of work.

Meadville moved to 3-1 on the season and is scheduled to host French Creek Valley on Saturday.

------------

Meadville (10)

(AB-R-H-BI) White 4-2-1-0, Tartaglione 2-2-1-1, Foulk 1-0-0-0, B. Miller 5-1-2-2, Arpin 3-1-1-0, Reichel 1-1-1-0, Thomas 2-0-0-0, Costa 1-1-0-0, Long 2-1-1-0, Woodrow 4-0-1-1, Kleist 2-0-0-0, Thompson 4-1-1-1. Totals 31-10-9-5.

Fort LeBoeuf (2)

(AB-R-H-BI) Rupp 2-1-0-0, Dobleo 2-1-0-0, Doutt 3-0-1-1, DeMauri 2-0-0-1, McGuire 1-0-1-0, Badwell 1-0-0-0, Bruzda 2-0-0-0, Bliley 3-0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-1-0, Komasacki 2-0-0-0, Gladitz 1-0-0-0, Sayers 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-2-4-2.

Meadville 411 031 0 — 10 9 0

Fort LeBoeuf 200 000 0 — 2 4 3

BATTING

2B: M — B. Miller 2, White.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Thomas 5.2-3-2-2-6-1, White 1.1-1-0-0-1-0; FLB — Meyers 1-1-4-1-1-3, Gladitz 3-4-2-1-1-2, Sayers 1-2-3-3-0-1, Miller 1-1-1-1-0-3, Lewis 1-1-0-0-1-0.