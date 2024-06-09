Meadville legion falls to Fort LeBoeuf

The Meadville ONE senior legion baseball team couldn't close out Fort LeBoeuf on Friday, falling 2-1.

Meadville scored its lone run in the third after Cam Arpin's single to right scored Bradyn Miller.

Rocco Woodrow cruised through five scoreless innings for Meadville, striking out eight while allowing three hits and three walks.

LeBoeuf rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 2-1 lead.

Meadville got a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't bring home the tying run.

Arpin and Miller led the Meadville offense with two hits each. Aidan Kleist recorded the team's only extra-base hit, a double. Jacoby Thompson, Woodrow and Long each had a hit as Meadville outhit LeBoeuf 9-6.

Isaiah Long tossed two innings of relief for Meadville. He struck out three, gave up three hits and walked one batter.

Meadville dropped to 1-1 with the loss. Meadville is scheduled to host Edinboro Senior Legion on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

------------

Fort LeBoeuf (2)

(AB-R-H-BI) Komasacki 4-0-0-0, Lewis 3-0-0-0, Rupp 3-0-1-0, Dott 3-0-1-0, DeMauri 3-1-1-0, Badwell 3-0-1-0, Capela 3-1-1-0, Peterson 2-0-0-0, Gladitz 1-0-0-0, Meyers 3-0-1-1. Totals 28-2-6-1.

Meadville (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Thompson 4-0-1-0, Miller 3-1-2-0, Arpin 3-0-2-1, Foulk 3-0-0-0, Woodrow 3-0-1-0, Kleist 3-0-2-0, Long 2-0-1-0, Costa 3-0-0-0, Reichel 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-1-9-1.

Fort LeBoeuf 000 000 2 — 2 6 0

Meadville 001 000 0 — 1 9 2

BATTING

2B: M — Kleist.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) FB — Rupp WP 7-9-1-1-11-1; M — Woodrow LP 5-3-0-0-8-3, Long 2-3-2-0-3-0.