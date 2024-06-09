Meadville beats Lower Dauphin in PIAA quarters

LORETTO — The Meadville volleyball team picked up a huge win Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat three-time state champion Lower Dauphin 3-1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18) in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at St. Francis University.

The Bulldogs, the fifth-ranked team in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s latest poll, went back and forth with the Falcons (19-3) in the first set before dropping it. Meadville, however, took control of the quarterfinal by taking the second and third sets.

In the fourth set, the Bulldogs' defense stood out as Meadville prevailed.

Luc Soerensen led Meadville with 19 kills and seven digs. Tymir Phillips added 10 and Parker Gosnell added 10 kills and eight digs. Jack Brown had 37 assists.

Meadville is well familiar with Lower Dauphin. The Falcons beat the Bulldogs for the title in four sets in 2021 and in a five-set thriller in 2022.

Meadville (19-0) will face Mars in the semifinals on Tuesday. Mars (22-0) defeated West Shamokin in three sets Saturday.

Pick up a copy of Monday's Tribune for more.