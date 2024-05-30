Meadville baseball set for Class 4A subregion matchup

The Meadville baseball team will travel 148 miles to Mount Aloysius College today for a Class 4A subregion game against Scranton Prep at 4 p.m.

Meadville lost to Cathedral Prep in the District 10 championship game on Monday. As the District 10 runner up, the Bulldogs will play the District 2 runner up for the final state qualifier spot.

If Meadville wins, they will play the WPIAL champion on Monday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Scranton Prep (12-9) lost to Dallas 1-0 in the District 2 championship game. The Cavaliers are paced be seniors Matt Kalinowski and Zander Condeelis with 28 and 27 hits, respectively, on the season. John Petrosky (24) and Brian Kellogg (23) are each over the 20-hit mark on the season.

Condeelis is a Canisius College commit and plays in the infield. Petroksy has a team-best .414 batting average and is the team’s ace on the mound. Petrosky has an ERA of 3.06 with 48 strikeouts and 21 earned runs. Michael DeRichie has 36 earned runs with an ERA of 7.2.

Meadville’s Rocco Tartaglione has 36 hits this season and is the program’s all-time hit leader. Tartaglione also has 23 RBIs and 21 runs. Jacoby Thompson has 22 hits with Bradyn Miller (28) and Henry DeSantis-Biggs (24) over the two-decade mark.