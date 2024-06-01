Meadville baseball’s postseason campaign comes to an end

CRESSON — Thursday’s Class 4A PIAA subregional between Meadville and Scranton Prep didn’t go as planned for the Bulldogs, but it was the most successful season in recent memory for the program.

Meadville lost 11-3 at Mount Aloyisus College and made some uncharacteristic mistakes, but the ‘Dogs advanced beyond the District 10 playoffs for the first time since 2018 when the team played in the PIAA semifinals.

The success was the culmination of years of hard work from Meadville’s seniors who have been with head coach Tony Tartaglione since his first year at the helm in 2020-21, though he’s been coaching many of the boys since Little League.

“Our senior group, I thought they were all great leaders and had great years. The underclassmen, they all had good years as well,” Tartaglione said. “I’m proud of how far we’ve come. You don’t execute at the end and you lose the game, but good for Meadville baseball. It’s another stepping stone.”

The senior group includes Rocco Tartaglione and Brighton Anderson, both of whom are committed to play baseball at Allegheny College. Tartaglione also exits as the program leader in career hits with 99. Other seniors who played their final game are Ryan Reichel, Chris Costa and Cam Arpin.

Thursday’s game was a roller coaster of emotions, but that sums up the Bulldogs’ season. Meadville won their first district playoff game against Grove City with a walk-off and advanced to the district final in a narrow 3-0 win versus Sharon.

Scranton Prep plated two runs in the top of the first inning, but Meadville answered. Bradyn Miller drilled an RBI single to score Anderson from second base. Ian Miller singled on a liner to center field before AJ Feleppa singled into shallow right field, which allowed Miller and Costa to score and give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead after the opening frame.

From there, offense was hard to come by. Four of Meadville’s six hits came in the first inning and the ‘Dogs struggled to get on base.

“They (Scranton Prep) weren’t doing anything different. We were putting the ball in play, but we weren’t barreling balls and just weren’t getting that hit after the first inning,” Tartaglione said. “I can’t explain it. I really don’t know. It happens.”

Each team’s pitcher controlled the flow of the game for the next several inning, but the tides turned the Cavaliers’ way in the fifth. Scranton Prep loaded the bases with no outs. Feleppa forced contact and a fly out, but consecutive RBI singles pushed the Cavs up 4-3.

Scranton Prep added three runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh to extend its lead. The Cavaliers scored on a couple wild pitches and were aided by Meadville’s mistakes. The Bulldogs failed to make a couple routine plays in the infield, allowing extra chances for the Cavs.

“There’s a play at first base, then there’s a pop up and nobody catches it,” Tartaglione said. “There’s a bunt and we were in our cover situation, which they know, and we don’t do it. Basically we gave runs away. We were just giving runs away.”

The game didn’t end without some controversey.

Meadville attempted to throw out a steal attempt at third base and appeared successful with an out call, but the call was overturned. Later in the inning, a Scranton Prep player was ejected after being walked and was originally called as the third out of the inning.

After both teams returned to their dugouts, a substitution was made and the teams returned to the field to finish the inning as an ejection does not constitute an out. The Cavaliers exited the sixth with a 7-3 lead.

“A bounce doesn’t go our way, then you get into the sixth, seventh inning and we don’t make plays,” Tartaglione said. “We didn’t make a pop-up play, routine plays and they kept piling some runs on. That’s the way it goes.”’

Anderson and Felppa each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Bradyn Miller and Ian Miller each added one. Anderson had a triple in the bottom of the seventh for the team’s only extra base hit of the game.

On the mound, Feleppa and Tartaglione combined to strikeout four and allow 10 runs on 13 hits.

------------

Scranton Prep (11)

(ab-r-h-rbi) Condeelis 4-2-3-2, Valvano 5-1-1-1, Kalinowski 3-0-2-1, Scanlan 1-0-0-0, Petroski 3-1-1-2, Kellog 4-0-1-2, Decker 4-2-2-0, Stallman 3-0-1-0, DeRitchie 3-3-2-0, Rusincovitch 2-1-0-0. Totals 32-11-13-8.

Meadville (3)

(ab-r-h-rbi) Anderson 3-1-2-0, Tartaglione 3-0-0-0, B. Miller 4-0-1-1, DeSantis-Biggs 3-0-0-0, I. Miller 3-1-1-0, Felecia 2-0-2-2, Woodrow 1-0-0-0, Arpin 2-0-0-0, Kleist 2-0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-0-0, Costa 1-1-0-0. Totals 26-3-6-3.

Scranton Prep 200 023 4 — 11 13 0

Meadville 300 000 0 — 3 6 0

Batting

2B: SP — Kellog

3B: SP — Decker; M — Anderson

Pitching

(Ip-h-r-er-so-bb) SP — Rusincovitch 7-6-3-3-4-4; M — Felecia 5-8-4-4-2-1, Tartaglione 2-5-7-6-2-5.