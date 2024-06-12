Meadville advances to state finals after rally versus Mars

NEW CASTLE — Meadville’s boys volleyball team advanced to the state finals after defeating Mars 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22) at Shenango High School on Tuesday in the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round. The Bulldogs were hot on offense and after a rough second set, the defense and passing got back on track.

The Bulldogs started the game strong, building a 13-9 lead. Mars began to make a slow comeback, but Meadville stayed focused and after taking a 22-18 lead closed out the set.

“It was awesome,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “We played really well. Mars is a great team. We played with a lot of energy. We stayed focused the whole time, and it was fantastic.”

Meadville lost a step going into the second set, and Mars took a large lead, 18-8. The Bulldogs had trouble getting good digs on serves, which slowed down their offense and allowed Mars to get strong hits that were difficult to defend. The Fightin’ Planets moved around a lot on offense, switching up where their hitters were playing.

It was up to Meadville to forget about the past. And the Bulldogs did that with a thunderous return.

“Forget about it,” Bancroft said. “Move on, it’s a game of momentum and they had it then, just move on and respond.”

The Bulldogs and the Fightin’ Planets traded points back and forth to begin the third set. The Bulldogs found six points in a row, giving themselves a 12-6 lead.

“Parker Gosnell and Tymir Phillips were the difference for us,” said Luc Soerensen. “They both had really good games, it was incredible.”

Soerensen, Gosnell and Phillips led the Meadville offense. Soerensen led the team in kills with 15. Gosnell was second the team with 12. Phillips tallied 10 kills. Jack Brown led the team in assists with 40. Luca White was the team leader on defense with 12 digs.

The fourth set was back and forth as well, with Meadville building up a small lead. Mars built a 19-15 lead, but the Bulldogs recovered, tying the game at 19. Both teams traded points once again and the game was tied at 23. The Bulldogs found the last two points and a Soerensen kill ended the game.

“I think both teams played well,” said Bancroft. “We started to pass a lot better toward the end of the game and we made some plays on defense. It was all about who stayed more aggressive and made less errors.”

Phillips found several key kills for Meadville throughout the match, including a few plays on defense to give Meadville the momentum they needed to win.

“We fixed all of our mistakes,” said Phillips. “Coach Nick helped us out a lot, he kept us all fired up the whole game. I felt like I just wanted it more than they did.”

The Bulldogs played with an intensity and energy that was felt all around the court, by both the players and the fans. With that kind of momentum, it was hard for Mars to get themselves back in the game.

“I honestly felt that I was better than the person on the other side of the net,” said Phillips. “That confidence really helped me in this game.”

With this win, Meadville makes it back to the finals, the first time since 2022 and the fourth time in five seasons. Meadville lost to Lower Dauphin in 2021 and 22. This year, things went differently for the Bulldogs, having defeated the Falcons 3-1 on Saturday. Meadville will now move on to face Manheim Township on Saturday for a Class 2A championship.

“We’ll study and figure out a strategy,” said Bancroft. “In order to win, we need to keep playing with energy like this.”

Manheim Township is the second seed from District 3. Manheim Township defeated undefeated Exeter 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14).

“We’re all ecstatic,” said Phillips. “We just want to go out there and have fun. I’m excited for Jack (Brown) and really all of my seniors too.”

Meadville has been winning all year, but the Bulldogs aren’t getting too overconfident.

“Losing that first set against Lower Dauphin taught us a lot,” said Soerensen. “Sometimes we will have to fight back. That really prepared us for Mars, we won the first set, had a nice run in the beginning. We lost the second set, but we didn’t hang our heads. We learned how to lose.”