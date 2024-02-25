Meadowbrook season ends with loss to Bellaire in Division III sectional

BELLAIRE −Despite an up-and-down season, Meadowbrook and head coach Chris Miles came into Saturday's Division III sectional co-final fully expecting to win and advance.

Bellaire's scrappy starting five had other plans.

The Big Reds forced 23 Meadowbrook turnovers and held the Colts to just 20 points—zero in the third quarter as part of a 12-minute plus scoreless stretch leading to a 39-20 victory.

Bellaire advances to face top-seeded Fort Frye on Wednesday in Cambridge in an OVAC 3A semifinal rematch.

Meadowbrook's Kenli Norman tries to maneuver around the defense of Bellaire's Allie Ault during Saturday's Division III sectional matchup in Bellaire.

Meadowbrook, meanwhile, will ponder what could have been during a season which many harbored high expectations.

“We had high expectations beginning the season and we have to take a look as a staff and figure out what we could have done differently,” Miles said as his team finished with a 9-13 mark.

MHS entered the season with a trio of four-year starters in Kenli Norman, Taylor Sichina, and Karly Launder, along with fellow senior Braelyn Thompson.

Launder was lost to injury after game one, forcing some of the team's younger, less-experienced players to step up. Step up they did, but being one of the team's top ball handlers, Launder's presence was certainly missed Saturday.

Try as the Colts may, they couldn't get the ball across the timeline with any consistency.

As the turnovers mounted, Miles and his staff started to see the writing on the wall.

Meadowbrook's Marabelle Thornberry looks to reverse field against Bellaire during Saturday's Division III sectional game at Bellaire High School.

“We knew as the game got going and they got the momentum, we might struggle because we've had trouble with ball pressure all season,” Miles said. “Things we wanted to try to do we couldn't get going—things we've done all season. It's kind of a nightmare scenario for a coach. We came into this game with full intentions of winning.”

Bellaire isn't flawless, but the Big Reds are scrappy and play an unrelenting form of full-court pressure defense which Meadowbrook couldn't quite figure out.

The Colts aren't alone. Twice previously this season Bellaire put a similar display on against Indian Creek, handing the No. 2 seeded Redskins in Division II a pair of losses.

The sad part is MHS played a solid defensive game, holding Bellaire leading scorer Zara Harveth to 10 points. Rhyan O'Grady led Bellaire with 11 courtesy of a pair of 3-pointers and Allie Ault added nine.

Norman led all scorers with 12 points for Meadowbrook, which also received eight from Emma Webster—and that was it. No other Colts player managed to dent the scoreboard.

Even in the half court, Bellaire's defense was tough, contesting shots and forcing turnovers.

Miles believe the future of the program is still bright, despite the losses entering next season.

Webster returns, along with Layken Lasko and Marabelle Thornberry, who was forced into a much heavier workload with the loss of Launder.

Other underclassmen will improve and Miles knows the pipeline features a number of quality middle schools ready to make the jump.

Meadowbrook senior Taylor Sichina looks to quickly move the ball up the floor to help break Bellaire's press during Saturday's Division III sectional matchup at Bellaire High School.

He credits his season for helping turn things around in Byesville.

“What they've done for our program, for our youth program—we were God awful for around a decade and that group came in, worked hard, did it in on the defensive end and I couldn't be more proud of them.”

