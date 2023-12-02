Meadowbrook, Maysville girls escape with close wins on Saturday

It was a full slate of Muskingum Valley League girls basketball on Saturday so here are the results:

Girls Basketball

Meadowbrook 36, Crooksville 31: Kenli Norman collected six of her 12 points, including a 4-of-5 effort at the line, to help the Colts fend off the Ceramics in Small School Division play.

Karly Launder also had eight markers for Meadowbrook, which was up 7-4 through one quarter, 16-15 at the half and 22-20 entering the fourth.

Brynn Lundell and Lexi Van Meter scored nine points each and Mylee Davis added seven for Crooksville.

Maysville 43, River View 41: Jerzei Blackketter and Avery Daniels combined for eight fourth-quarter points, leading the Panthers past the Lady Bears in the Big School Division.

Blackketter finished with 14 points, Daniels added 10 and Miley Fulkerson and Ashtyn Merlo scored six each for Maysville, which led 9-8 after one, 19-18 at the half and 32-30 entering the fourth.

Elaina Brenly had 13 of her 20 points in the second half for River View, while Jana Pallares and Bridgette Bible chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.

Maysville reserves won 41-25 as Lauryn Kennedy had 16 points. Pallares scored 10 for River View.

Tri-Valley 66, Philo 33: Mackenzie Harvey totaled 16 points, 11 in the second half, and Maddie Garber scored 15 as eight Scotties scored in a rout of their Big School foe.

Karlee Rose also hit three 3s for nine points for Tri-Valley, which held leads of 16-9 after one, 30-14 at the half and 47-24 through three.

Olivia Winland had eight points, Bri Wolfe seven and Bailey Dement six for the Electrics.

Tri-Valley reserves won 41-10 behind 11 points by Natalie McCarty.

West Muskingum 45, Morgan 16: Addy Antonetz made three 3s in the first half, as the Tornadoes led 30-11 at the break in a win over the Raiders in Small School action.

Antonetz finished with nine points, Taylor Spung added eight points and Debra Allen scored seven to lead West, which was up 16-6 after one quarter.

Gianna Myers had 10 points and Myleigh Williams chipped in six points, six rebounds and three steals and Chloe Baker also had three steals for Morgan.

West M reserves won 38-18 behind 10 points from Ava Hoops and seven by Mireyha Reese. Allia Rush scored 12 for Morgan.

New Lexington 58, Coshocton 22: Makenzy McCoy collected 12 of her 16 points in the first quarter, as the Panthers led 28-4 through one in the victory in Small School play.

Chloe Dick added seven of her team-high 17 in the first quarter, Abby Wilson added eight points, Aaliyah Stanley had seven points and Trinity Cook chipped in six for New Lex.

Isabelle Lauvray collected 18 points for the Redskins.

Bowling

River View girls take runner-up at Tusky County Classic: The Lady Bears travelled to Wabash Lanes for the Tuscarawas County Classic Tournament and reached the championship match, falling 3-2 to Minerva in the best-of-five series.

In individual games, the Lady Bears also bowled great with five members finishing in the top 20, but none higher than Tournament Champion, senior Joni Winland, who had games of 228, 235, and 214 for a school record and personal best series of 677. Also in the top 20 were Karley Stocker in 10th place, Kaylie Bryan 13th place, Annie Ward 15th place and Maeve Gentile 16th.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Saturday's best with Meadowbrook, Maysville among the winners