Meadow a late withdrawal from US Women's Open

Meadow's place at the tournament had been confirmed earlier this week [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow withdrew from the US Women's Open shortly before her first round tee time on Thursday due to illness.

The 32-year-old had secured late entry as an alternate to the season's second major in Pennsylvania having narrowly missed out on sealing her spot at a 36-hole qualifier.

The Jordanstown woman had been due to make her eighth appearance at the US Women's Open, with her best finish at the tournament having come with a third place ten years ago in what was her first professional event.

She arrived at Lancaster Country Club in 69th place in the LPGA's 2024 rankings and 120th in the world rankings.

American amateur Julia Misemer took Meadow's place in the field.

Leona Maguire shot an opening round 73 to sit three over with Lahinch amateur Aine Donegan three shots further back.