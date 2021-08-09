Meadow Walker Is Engaged - See Her Stunning Engagement Ring!

Wedding bells are ringing for Meadow Walker! On Monday, the 22-year-old model and daughter of Paul Walker announced that she and boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan got engaged by posting an Instagram video of her sparkly new engagement ring. Based on Louis's Instagram Stories, it looks like he popped the question during a romantic desert getaway.

The exciting news comes just weeks after the couple made their relationship Instagram official. On July 9, Louis shared a cozy photo of the pair, captioning it, "Best friend," to which Meadow commented, "My love." Meadow also posted a snap of her holding his face on her Instagram Story on July 12. Given how private Meadow is about her personal life, not much else is known about their relationship. Congrats to Meadow and Louis!