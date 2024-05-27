Meadow secures late spot in US Women's Open

Stephanie Meadow finished third at the US Women's Open in 2014 when she was playing in her first professional event [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow has secured a late entry into this week's US Women's Open in Pennsylvania.

The 32-year-old narrowly missed out on earning a place in the major when losing a play-off at a 36-hole qualifier earlier this month but has now been handed one of four alternative spots.

Meadow will be competing in her eighth US Women's Open.

The Jordanstown woman made her US Women's Open debut as an amateur in 2012 and two years later, finished a brilliant third at Pinehurst in what was her first professional event.

Meadow will go into this week's event at Lancaster Country Club in 69th place in the LPGA's 2024 rankings and 120th in the world rankings.

Her best finish so far this season is an eighth place at the Blue Bay Championship which took place in China in early March.

Since then, Meadow has missed three cuts in her six events with her failing to make the weekend at her two most recent LPGA events this month.

Meadow will join Leona Maguire and Lahinch amateur Aine Donegan as the Irish players in a field, which will be headed by in-form world number one Nelly Korda.