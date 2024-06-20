Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club invites guests for a game

Jun. 19—The Meadow Greens — Ramsey Ladies Golf Club held a Member and Guest Tournament on Wednesday. Guests were a mixture of regular golfers and some who play only once or twice a year.

The format was Alternate Shot, with both players teeing off and then choosing the best shot. The players whose tee shot was not used hit the second shot for the team, and rotation continued until the hole was completed. At the end of the round, the Club Member's handicap was subtracted from the gross score for net scoring.

Low gross winners with a score of 98 were the mother/daughter team of Nancy Wesely and Sandy Bjork. First low net winners were another mother/daughter team of Sandy May and Tammy Wiste with a net score of 67. Second low net went to the team of Jan Waller and Mary Christian with a score of 80. Third low net with a score of 81 went to the team of Chris Swatfager and Val Kruger.

Club Members that did not bring a guest were paired up and also played a game of Alternate Shot. Handicaps were averaged and half was taken off the front nine and half off the back nine. Winners on the front nine with a net score of 37 were Joy Blaser and Ann Christianson. The back nine was won by Dianne Barrett and Sheila Cotter with a net score of 38 (tie broken by handicap hole).