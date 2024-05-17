Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club plays "Step Aside"

May 16—Play-of-the-Day for the Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club on Wednesday was "Step Aside" and 20 players teamed up in foursomes for the competition.

Players handicaps were added together and divided by four to establish their team handicap, which was subtracted from their gross score. All team members teed off, and the best shot was selected by the team. The player whose shot was used "stepped aside" and did not hit the next shot. The best second shot was selected, and that player "stepped aside" while their three teammates hit the next shot. Play continued in this manner until each hole was completed.

On the front nine, the team of Janice Perrigo, Jan Thissen, Carrie Schwirtz and Chris Swatfager took the win with a net score of 23. The team of Dianne Barrett, Ann Christianson, Sheila Cotter and Carmel Taylor earned the win on the back nine with a net score of 25.