Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Club plays "Best and Worst"

Jun. 6—Play of the Day for the Meadow Greens — Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was "Best and Worst" on Wednesday. Members played a regular round of golf, taking their handicap off of each hole. Players then scratched their best and worst score on each of the nine holes, resulting in net scores for seven holes on the front and seven on the back nine.

Winners on the front nine were Barb Ruhter shooting a 27, Karen Baier with a 28, Dianne Barrett with a 29, and Sandy May with a 30. On the back nine, Sandy Davis took a win with a 28, and Ann Christianson and Judy McGuire took wins shooting 29's.

Karen Baier had a chip-in and birdie on hole No. 4, and Janice Perrigo also birdied No. 4.