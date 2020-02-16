Md.-Eastern Shore defeats Bethune-Cookman 66-58

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) -- AJ Cheeseman had 17 points as Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Bethune-Cookman 66-58 on Saturday.

Ahmad Frost had 15 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (4-21, 3-7 Mid-Eastern Conference). Da'Shawn Phillip added 10 points and three blocks. Walter Prevost had 10 points.

Isaiah Bailey had 17 points for the Wildcats (12-13, 6-5). Wali Parks added 14 points and nine rebounds. Joe French had 11 points. Cletrell Pope had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Florida A&M at home on Monday. Bethune-Cookman matches up against Delaware State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

