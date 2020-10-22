McVay: A’Shawn Robinson could make Rams debut vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing the first six weeks of the season on the non-football injury list, A’Shawn Robinson is gearing up for his return to the Rams. After being designated to return this week, he’s practicing for the first time on Thursday.

It’s his first session since training camp when he was sidelined with a cardiovascular condition. It apparently won’t take him long to get up and running, either. Sean McVay said on Thursday that Robinson could be activated to the 53-man roster as early as this week.

That would put him on track to potentially play on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

McVay: Today is @AshawnRobinson's first practice with the team and he could be activated to the 53-man roster for Monday Night Football.





Needless to say, that would be a big boost to the defensive line in Los Angeles. The unit has struggled against the run this season, and Robinson’s best attribute is his ability to close up running lanes and stuff ball carriers.

He can play all across the defensive line, giving the Rams plenty of options with Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Robinson. And that doesn’t include Morgan Fox and Greg Gaines, too, who have played valuable snaps.

Brandon Staley is excited to get Robinson back in the mix, saying Thursday that he gives the Rams size, versatility and experience up front.

Rams DC Brandon Staley says DL A'Shawn Robinson gives unit size, versatility and experience.





The Rams signed Robinson to a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason after he started his career with the Lions. Neither McVay nor Staley have said where Robinson would factor into the defensive line mix, but they both like the position flexibility he brings, even if not a starter.