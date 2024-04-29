McVay: Rams were willing to do ‘whatever we can’ to trade up for Braden Fiske

Les Snead typically wheels and deals during the NFL draft, making several trades to either move up or down the board. This year, however, the Rams general manager only made one trade – and it was a big one.

Early in the second round, the Rams traded up from No. 52 to 39 overall, sending the Panthers Pick 155 and a second-rounder in 2025. It was an expensive move for the Rams, one that the trade value chart says they got fleeced on, but that just goes to show how coveted Braden Fiske was by the front office and coaches.

Sean McVay said after the draft that the Rams immediately identified Fiske as a player they were willing to do whatever to trade up for. They even tried moving up for him from the start of the second round when the Bills went on the clock at No. 33.

“Fiske was the guy that we identified. ‘Hey, let’s do whatever we can to get up and go get this guy,’” McVay said. “And we were trying from the very jump. … Fortunately, Tony was able to get that thing done and we were able to do it and we felt like it was something that was part of the plan. The plan unfolded the way that we wanted it to. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way but a real credit to those guys to be able to execute it and bring it to life.”

Fiske joins his college teammate, Jared Verse, along the Rams’ defensive front as another impact player who could start right away. They both had successful, albeit brief, stints at Florida State, helping the Seminoles go undefeated in the regular season last year.

Pair his relentless play style with his impressive athleticism and the Rams got a talented individual to help replace Aaron Donald.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire