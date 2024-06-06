McVay: No one ‘really understands’ how much Cooper Kupp was playing through in 2023

Cooper Kupp did not have the season many were expecting in 2023. He was limited to just 12 games after dealing with a hamstring injury in the summer, causing him to miss the first four games of the year; he also sat out in Week 18 to rest for the playoffs.

In those 12 games, he averaged just 61.4 yards per game, the second-lowest of his career. He finished with 737 yards and five touchdowns, also the second-fewest totals since he came into the NFL in 2017.

It was evident throughout the season that Kupp never seemed fully healthy. He did have four 100-yard performances but in the other eight games he played, he never had more than 52 yards and was slow to get up from the turf on more than one occasion.

Sean McVay said on Tuesday that Kupp was dealing with more than people realize. He compared it to Matthew Stafford in 2022 when he was playing through various injuries, including an elbow issue that limited him greatly throughout the spring and summer.

“Really, similar to Matthew in ‘22 and then Cooper last year, I don’t think anybody really understands the amount of things that both of those guys were working through in each of those years,” McVay said. “That gives you an appreciation, and I think both of them an appreciation for how much they love this game and how much more fun it is when you’re feeling good. But you talk about a guy that’s really set the tempo for the way that this offseason has gone. I’m not surprised, but you sure are impressed with just the consistency, the work ethic, the growth mindset, and how that influences and affects the rest of the guys that he’s around. This guy’s a stud. I love him. I’m really happy to see where he’s at right now.”

The good news is Kupp’s finally healthy. He’s said multiple times this spring that it’s the first time in a while he feels 100% during the offseason program. That’s certainly encouraging, and McVay can see the benefits of his star receiver being healthy again.

“Yeah, I think he’s put the work in. He’s such a stud of a person,” McVay said. “You see the benefits of the work that he’s put in overtime and how that’s translated into good things on the field. But you see he’s been able to build the foundation the right way. He’s been able to have an offseason program where he really understands his body and how to be able to build it from the ground up. He looks strong. He looks sturdy. He’s having fun. He’s enjoying it.”

If the Rams have a healthy Kupp and Puka Nacua in 2024, the offense could be really dangerous. With Kyren Williams in the backfield and Demarcus Robinson likely working as the No. 3 wideout, the Rams have a chance to field one of the better offenses in football.

Kupp and Nacua have been hard at work this offseason, training together at Kupp’s house before OTAs began, so they’re really aiming to take the next step in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire