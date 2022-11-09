McVay: ‘Good chance’ Kyren Williams will play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Kyren Williams is on the verge of returning to the Rams’ backfield on Sundays. Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that he believes Williams could be active against the Cardinals this weekend, which would be his first game since injuring his ankle in Week 1.

“I think there’s a good chance he’ll be up this week,” McVay said.

Williams suffered an ankle injury on his only special teams snap of the game and never got a chance to play on offense. With the Rams’ backfield a jumbled mess right now, Williams figures to have a key role alongside Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

The Rams traded up to select Williams in the fifth round of the draft this year. He missed most of the summer with a broken foot before injuring his ankle in the season opener against the Bills.

Williams was designated to return from injured reserve two weeks ago, so the Rams have one week left to officially activate him and add him to the roster.

