McVay: Colby Parkinson is ‘definitely going to add real value’ to Rams offense

With Tyler Higbee rehabbing a torn ACL and MCL, the Los Angeles Rams wanted to add to their tight end room this offseason. They didn’t address the position in the draft, but they did sign Colby Parkinson early in free agency to a three-year deal worth $22.5 million.

It’s a sizable deal for a tight end with only 57 career catches in four seasons, but the Rams see a lot of potential in the former Seahawk. At 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, he has the size teams covet at the position and a catch radius that could make him a valuable red zone target for Matthew Stafford.

Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Parkinson has been slightly limited by some lingering ailments, but he can already tell how impactful the 25-year-old tight end will be for Los Angeles in 2024 and beyond.

“He’s a guy that’s been a little bit limited based on some things that he’s worked through this offseason, but you saw him climb the ladder, make a big catch today. I always really appreciated the growth that you watched,” McVay said. “And I thought Shane (Waldron) did a great job utilizing his skillset in Seattle where you could really get a good evaluation. What a special person first and foremost, and then you see the size really from our tight end group as a whole. But he’s definitely going to add real value. We’re looking forward to being able to getting the pads on and playing real football when we can kind of get a little bit better evaluation in a full speed setting. But the size, the instincts, just the overall character, we’re certainly excited about him.”

Higbee may not be ready for the beginning of the regular season, which would elevate Parkinson into a starting role – assuming he beats out Davis Allen and Hunter Long in a camp battle.

Parkinson’s receiving skills weren’t on full display in Seattle where he was buried on the depth chart but his 2024 campaign in Los Angeles could be a breakout opportunity for the California native.

