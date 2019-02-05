McVay to Belichick before SB: Unbelievable how you guys change identities

The Patriots defense showed the Rams different looks than they’d seen on film leading up to Super Bowl LIII and the Rams’ inability to adapt offensively was a major reason why they wound up losing 13-3.

While the Rams might not have known what was coming, they were clearly aware that the Patriots were capable of switching things up at the last second. That much was made clear in a video released by Inside the NFL on Tuesday.

It’s a video of Rams head coach Sean McVay talking to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game with microphones picking up the audio of the conversation. That conversation included McVay complimenting Belichick for his ability to adapt his team to different situations in different games without missing a beat.

“The way you guys are able to shift your identity and really still be able to figure it out week in and week out, it’s unbelievable man,” McVay said. “So much respect for you and the way you do it. You’re what’s right about coaching.”

Belichick tells McVay that “you’re taking over” at another point in a chat that showed plenty of mutual respect. Approaching anything close to the kind of success that Belichick has had will take a similar adaptability in the years to come.