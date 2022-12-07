McVay: Baker Mayfield likely to be active for Rams vs Vegas

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.

McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but the Rams coach indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford's persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes.

''I mean, it would be unprecedented from my experiences, because of everything that a quarterback is asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,'' McVay said. ''But I do think that he'd be capable of it if we asked.''

Mayfield arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to join the Rams (3-9), a defending Super Bowl champion on a six-game losing streak. The longtime Cleveland Browns starter asked to be waived by the Panthers after falling to the third string on their depth chart.

Although McVay has been a fan of Mayfield's talents for many years, the coach admits the Rams are scrambling for solutions with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a bruised spinal cord, his season likely over.

Wolford wasn't terribly sharp in the Rams' loss to Seattle last weekend, and he has been dealing with a neck injury for several weeks. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins was ineffective as a passer two weeks ago in Los Angeles' loss at Kansas City.

Enter Mayfield, who won McVay's personal respect when they talked football while sitting together on a flight to the NFL draft combine in 2018. McVay has enjoyed NFL success with Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff at the controls of his offense, and the chance to see Mayfield up close was compelling.

McVay repeatedly declined to rule out the possibility of playing Mayfield against the Raiders, who have won three straight. The decision likely will depend on the health of Wolford, who is listed as questionable for the game.

''He's a natural thrower,'' McVay said of Mayfield. ''There's a lot of things, whether it be in Cleveland or even in Carolina, that he's been asked to do that are very similar concepts (with) carryover to what we've been able to do, and some of the things that we have as foundational parts of our offense.''

Mayfield's NFL stock clearly is at an all-time low, and McVay didn't deny the possibility that the partnership with the Rams could extend into next season with Mayfield as a backup to Stafford, who is expected to have a healthy offseason.

''I've always really liked him,'' McVay said. ''What I can say is there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks, and whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined, but I'm excited about that.''

As expected, McVay ruled out seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald for the second straight week because of a high ankle sprain. Cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and edge rusher Terrell Lewis (back) won't play against the Raiders, further depleting a defense that has faded over the past four weeks as Los Angeles' losing streak compounds.

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • David Edwards ‘most likely’ will be shut down for the rest of the season

    Sean McVay revealed that the Rams are likely going to shut down David Edwards for the rest of the season.

  • John Wolford questionable for Thursday Night Football

    The Rams are leaning toward having Baker Mayfield active for Thursday Night Football. Coach Sean McVay made it sound as if John Wolford‘s availability will play a part in whether Mayfield dresses. Wolford was limited in Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. He has started two of the three games Matthew Stafford has missed. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins [more]

  • Vrabel: Titans owner sent clear message to win championships

    NASHVILLE Tenn. (AP) Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk left coach Mike Vrabel to explain her decision to fire the team's general manager during one of the best stretches in franchise history. Strunk fired Jon Robinson on Tuesday with five games remaining in his seventh season as general manager with the Titans (7-5) holding a big lead while chasing a third straight AFC South title. Vrabel said Wednesday that Strunk informed him of the decision and he couldn't speak to either the timing or what prompted the move.

  • Panthers DE Anderson hoping to return after 'minor stroke'

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson said he's hopeful he can return to action on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering what he called ''a minor stroke'' in October because of a blood clot in his brain. The 31-year-old Anderson said he felt numbness in his legs and his speech became slurred on Oct. 22, the day before the Panthers were to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers placed Anderson on the non-football illness list the following week, but the team never provided an explanation.

  • Ravens' defense capable of carrying them with Jackson hurt

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Lamar Jackson's injury may put even more pressure on the Baltimore Ravens' defense. Jackson missed practice Wednesday - no surprise following his knee injury in last week's win over Denver - and it looks more and more like the Ravens will have to rely on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for at least their game at Pittsburgh on Sunday. If that keeps up, the Ravens can still win despite their offensive concerns.

  • Rams are leaning toward having Baker Mayfield active Thursday night

    The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, and he arrived at the team facility about 14 hours ago. Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are “working through” the quarterback’s status for Thursday Night Football. “I’ll lean toward him being active,” McVay said. He acknowledged it would be “unprecedented” for a quarterback to be ready [more]

  • John Wolford returns to a limited practice

    The Rams acquired a new quarterback Tuesday, but Baker Mayfield is a longshot to play in Thursday Night Football. The team, though, likely doesn’t know for certain who will start at quarterback. John Wolford re-injured his neck in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. He served as Bryce Perkins‘ backup in Week 11 when he initially [more]

  • Three former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in bribery case

    Three former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, will go to prison for accepting bribes from a businessman. The sentences handed down Tuesday in federal court ended a three-year investigation. The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property.

  • John Wolford focused on preparing for Raiders, not Baker Mayfield news

    John Wolford has focused his attention on preparing for the Raiders, not the arrival of Baker Mayfield

  • Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark

    The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other. The defending champions are assured of being the eighth team to have a losing record the year after winning it all and are one loss shy of the most losses ever for a team defending a Super Bowl title. The injury-plagued Rams (3-9) have the worst record ever through 12 games for a defending champion and are the first of those teams to lose six straight the year after winning a Super Bowl.

  • Red Sox sign three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen

    After finishing the 2022 season with the second-highest bullpen ERA in the American League, it’s clear the Red Sox are in the market for late-game pitching this winter.

  • Rams injury report: Aaron Donald out, John Wolford questionable vs. Raiders

    The Rams will officially be without Aaron Donald again Thursday night. He and 2 others have been ruled out.

  • All About ‘GMA”s T.J. Holmes & His Alleged Affair With Amy Robach

    GMA news anchor T.J. Holmes is in scalding hot water following reports that he and fellow GMA coworker Amy Robach are having an affair, despite the both of them being married. The Daily Mail obtained photographs of the two looking VERY comfortable with each other in an upstate New York bar. They even spotted the two… Continue reading All About ‘GMA”s T.J. Holmes & His Alleged Affair With Amy Robach

  • Philadelphia Phillies, Antonio Brown highlight Google's top trending sports terms of 2022

    From athletes to teams to matches, Google revealed the top trending sports searches of 2022. The NBA Finals and Antonio Brown were highly searched.

  • Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer declares for NFL draft, won't play in Gator Bowl

    Michael Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons at Notre Dame. He is expected to be the top tight end in the upcoming draft.

  • 10 Savvy Shopping Tips for Gen Z To Know

    Although Gen Z is the generation most interested in shopping, they're also the generation most interested in spending carefully, according to a study of 1,300 Vogue and GQ readers. So for young buyers...

  • NFL prime-time games impact Sean Payton sweepstakes during the Saints bye week

    The Saints are resting during their bye week, but upcoming prime-time games could factor heavily into the Sean Payton sweepstakes:

  • Getting to know Panthers’ Week 14 opponent: Seahawks’ Geno Smith having a career year

    The Carolina Panthers will hit to the road in Week 14 to face off against the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off a bye, the Panthers are hoping to start a winning streak.

  • Texans DE Jonathan Greenard, S Grayland Arnold return to practice

    Houston Texans DE Jonathan Greenard and S Grayland Arnold were activated from injured reserve and returned to practice, starting their 21-day window.

  • Where Charlotte ranks among Realtor.com’s top housing markets

    Realtor.com is out with its ranking of the top housing markets for sales and price growth in 2023.