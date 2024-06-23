McTominay v Szoboszlai as Scotland take on Hungary

[Getty Images]

[BBC]

We've already seen how dangerous Scott McTominay is at this tournament for Scotland.

I know it was deflected, but he scored a really good goal against Switzerland and then had a late volley blocked as well.

But, of course, there is a balance to be had between his attacking and defensive play. He can do the other side of things well too and in Wednesday’s draw with Switzerland, he was given the job of picking up Granit Xhaka.

On commentary, we did not talk about Xhaka much on the night, compared to in their opening game when he had been so influential against Hungary.

So, credit to McTominay for doing that, and I felt his stature and his presence played a big part.

It is possible he might be given a similar job to deal with Hungary's Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, another player who has impressed me a lot.

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai for £60m from RB Leipzig last summer

Szoboszlai was a player I was aware of before he came to the Premier League in 2023 - I watched him when he was with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

You can see with a lot of the players at the Red Bull clubs that there is a sort of philosophy there of pressing and energy, and we saw it on Friday from the Austrian team who have got several of them in their squad.

We seem to be seeing that style being bred in quite a few of their players in terms of what they have been trained to do.