McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually sealedl its place in the UEL knockout rounds.

Omonia Nicosia walked into Old Trafford and its Nigerian goalkeeper almost helped it walk out with a famous point, its first of group stage play, in Manchester.

United out-attempted Omonia 34-3 and held 78 percent of the ball but Uzoho was credited with 12 saves and his teammates combined for eight blocked shots in a game that saw the Red Devils take 13 of the game’s 14 corner kicks.

Uzoho, 23, has 25 caps for Nigeria, who did not qualify for next month’s World Cup In Qatar.

Former USMNT midfielder Mix Diskerud was a late sub for Omonia, who were able to keep Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring despite seven shot attempts.

United lost possession 135 times in the game, while Omonia completed only 127 passes for boss Neil Lennon.

Scott McTominay goal video: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia

SCOTT MCTOMINAY SAVES THE DAY FOR MAN UTD IN STOPPAGE TIME 👏 pic.twitter.com/9V4P3SCkIm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 13, 2022

