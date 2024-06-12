McTominay to feature up top for Scotland?

[PA Media]

Former Scotland international Colin Hendry wouldn't be surprised to see Scott McTominay feature up front at the Euros.

The former defender is confident Steve Clarke's side can score enough goals to progress from the group stage.

"I'm not saying this is going to happen, definitely not, but I wouldn't be averse to seeing Scott McTominay at some stage up alongside Che Adams," Hendry said.

"Adams will probably be the striker to start and McTominay will probably be in close attendance to him, trying to get goals for us.

"If anything happens, Scott McTominay playing 10-15 minutes up there as a striker - he's been a massive player for Man United this season.

"We've got the same problem we had back in my day - we don't score enough goals - but I do think this side can do it."