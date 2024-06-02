McTominay, Armstrong & Souttar to miss Gibraltar friendly

John Souttar (left), Scott McTominay (centre) and Stuart Armstrong (right) will not feature on Monday [SNS]

Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar will play no part in Scotland’s friendly with Gibraltar on Monday, head coach Steve Clarke has confirmed.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay was brought off with an issue just 25 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City last weekend.

Southampton's Armstrong has not played since being stretched off last month and centre-back Souttar missed Rangers' final three games of the season.

Clarke is "pretty confident" the trio will be able feature in Friday's friendly with Finland at Hampden.

The update comes in the wake of the news striker Lyndon Dykes will miss Euro 2024 with an ankle injury sustained on the training pitch.

Right-wing backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson suffered hamstring injuries earlier in the season and failed to make the 28-man provisional squad, which includes a number players who have struggled for game time in recent months.

"The ones that need minutes will get minutes," Clarke said of his plan for Monday's warm-up game.

"[The match] gives us a chance to give minutes on the pitch for some players, maybe a slightly unfamiliar line-up in terms of people starting the game.

"Not injury doubts, but we’ve still got one or two coming back from long-term injuries so we're being careful to manage minutes. It’s a balancing act to get a good performance and result.

"Maybe some didn't get the minutes they wanted at the end of he club season, so hopefully we can give them some that gets them up to speed for the tournament."