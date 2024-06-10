What makes a good race? Our panel discusses for NASCAR Insiders Roundtable

A panel representing multiple viewpoints of stock-car racing sat down to discuss one pressing question — What makes a good race?

The result of that conversation debuts in full this evening on NASCAR‘s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET in the NASCAR Insiders Roundtable Presented by Goodyear.



Larry McReynolds, a former crew chief and longtime broadcast analyst, was joined by Alex Weaver, host and reporter for NASCAR.com and voice of the fan; John Probst, NASCAR‘s senior vice president and chief racing development officer; Shannon Spake, host of NASCAR on FOX‘s studio coverage and with a unique broadcast perspective; and Ty Dillon, the full-time driver of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and someone who has competed in all disciplines of racing throughout his life.



As for what makes a great race, Probst said it plain and simple: The people who love the sport are the ones who make it so significant.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the fans,” Probst said. “That‘s what really matters.”

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is off to a momentous start, with two of the four closest finishes in the history of the sport occurring within the season‘s first 12 races of the year. And a memorable finish could outshine the overall quality of an event.

“Fans really do remember, one, how competitive the whole entire race was,” Weaver said. “But the finish and that photograph that goes up on the end of the wall when you win that race with that checkered flag, fans remember that stuff. It sticks. It really creates that lasting impact.”

Check back for the entire roundtable conversation, including the group‘s favorite races, at 7 p.m. ET.