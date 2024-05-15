McQuiston pitches Ellwood City Lincoln softball team to victory

May 14—MARS — Amber McQuiston came through in the circle for the Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team Tuesday afternoon.

McQuiston had a no-hitter through five innings in leading the 10th-seeded Lady Wolverines to a 4-2 WPIAL Class 3A first-round win over seventh-seeded Burrell at Mars High School.

"It was a great win. They're a great team," Ellwood City coach Gary Rozanski said. "We knew it would be a great game. We were fortunate to get enough runs.

"Amber pitched well. She hit her spots. She got them to pop up. Their best hitter got a hold of one. I went out and talked to her and told her to reset and get the next couple of outs and she did."

Ellwood City (15-4) advances to the quarterfinals to take on Ligonier Valley on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

"We're down to eight teams. It's excitement," Rozanski said. "All of the teams are good. It's a matter of who makes the plays and who puts the ball in play.

McQuiston had two hits and an RBI as well.

"Amber has been seeing the ball well,"Rozanski said. "She's been hitting it hard and doing everything we ask of her."

Kaylee Palombi delivered a two-run single in the sixth for the Lady Wolverines.

"It was a big hit for a freshman," Rozanski said. "She has been putting it in play lately, but at people. Today, she got a big hit for us."

Burrell (10-9) jumped on top 1-0 in the bottom of the first on an unearned marker. The Lady Bucs held that lead until the fourth inning. Ellwood City cashed in a pair of runs in the fourth for a 2-1 advantage.

Palombi's two-run single in the top of the sixth pushed the margin to 4-1. Burrell's first hit off McQuiston came in the bottom of the sixth on a leadoff solo home run.

Ellwood City had runners on the corners with two outs in the top of the seventh. However, a fielder's choice ended the bid to add on.

The Lady Bucs got a runner on first in the seventh. McQuiston, though, got a Burrell batter to hit into a fielder's choice to end the game.

