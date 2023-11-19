McQuaid suffers gut-wrenching loss to Bennett as time expires in state football quarterfinals

WILLIAMSVILLE — McQuaid was one second away from finally beating Bennett.

That's until E'Ryan Lawrence's touchdown as the horn went off at Williamsville South lifted Bennett's Tigers back into the state semifinals with a 26-21 win over McQuaid in Saturday night's New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA Far West Regional, crushing the Knights' hopes at finally getting past their Buffalo rival to enter the state semifinals.

John Harding and Will DiMarco added to their McQuaid football legends with memorable performances in the region final, but in the end, the Tigers ended the Knights' season in regionals for the third straight season.

"We've got an outstanding group of kids," McQuaid coach Bobby Bates said. "I'm just really proud of everything they've done, and everything they've done this season. We've battled through a lot of adversity. I can't say enough about the way they play, the way they are as young men. It's a phenomenal group to be around. It's sad that it comes to an end but they played a heck of a game tonight."

What it means

McQuaid coach Bobby Bates' Knights ended the season 11-1. It was McQuaid's fifth straight Section V championship season. The Knights were close capturing their first region title since 2019.

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie's Tigers will continue their quest for a second straight state championship. They beat McQuaid 26-14 in 2021 and came from behind to win 20-14 in 2022. But Saturday night's win was easily the most thrilling.

Play of the game

There was one second left on the clock when Lawrence scored his game-winning touchdown. The junior lined up at running back. Sophomore offensive tackle Jaizen Warren pushed his defender into the end zone, creating space for backs Kahmari Cook and Jussean Pearsall to lead block for Lawrence, who fell into the end zone after the horn went off to win the game.

McDuffie wanted to throw the ball to Lawrence at first, but his players convinced him otherwise.

"It was a consensus effort by all 11 of them that we're going to run the ball," McDuffie said. "'Coach, if we can't get two yards we don't deserve to win the game."

Bennett quarterback Sherrad Bennard III engineered an 88-yard touchdown drive to win the game. He connected with Lawrence, Jordan Freeman and DaJohn Elston down the stretch, and made timely scrambles. Bennard's final run set the Tigers up at the 2-yard line, but not before his offense lined up for a game-saving spike that left one second remaining on the clock.

"By the grace of God we had one second left on the clock. ... That was real nerve-wrecking, let me tell you. I'm not going to sit here and lie about it," McDuffie said.

Top players

John Harding

McQuaid' senior running back kept Bennett's defense honest as the Wildcat quarterback, rushing for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

"It was a very smart thing because he was able to get an extra man at the point of attack.

Will DiMarco

McQuaid's junior quarterback threw for 103 yards. His 34-yard touchdown pass to Dan Geen helped the Knights take a 21-20 lead with about nine minutes remaining.

E'Ryan Lawrence

The Bennett junior rushed for 120 yards and scored on carries on 65 and 2 yards. He also had 66 receiving yards.

Sharrad Bennard III

Bennett's junior quarterback threw for 250 yards and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Meer Thomas.

