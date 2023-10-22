McQuaid stops two-point conversion on final play to beat Aquinas: Section V's top games Saturday

No matter what happens after the Section V Class AA tournament kicks off next week, the McQuaid football team will have stories to tell.

The latest one was added Saturday, when the Knights defeated rival Aquinas 14-13 in Fauver Stadium on the final day of the area high school regular season.

Aquinas threatened to win this game at the when it lined up for a two-point conversion attempt, after it scored a touchdown with no time remaining. The potential game-winning play failed when a McQuaid defensive player knocked away a pass in the end zone.

So, the McQuaid Knights remained undefeated, and with an 8-0 record are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Section V Class AA Tournament.

"We've done a lot of good things to get to this point," McQuaid coach Bobby Bates said. "A lot of hard work, a lot of resiliency."

The winners of the last four Section V Class AA titles rallied from 10 points down during the final 2:09 to get their game at Brighton into overtime, when the Knights won after quarterback Will DiMarco took a lateral from John Anderson into the end zone. McQuaid's defense also turned back a late, potential game-winning scoring drive at Hilton this month.

The Knights arrived at the University of Rochester already on Plan B for its offense, since DiMarco was sidelined with an injured foot. Then, the Aquinas defense showed that it was going to be formidable on this night.

"We were sputtering," Bates said. "Aquinas does a really good job of creating a lot of problems for you.

"We had to figure out what was going to work for us. It took a lot of time. We had a couple of good drives in the second half, and that helped us. To be honest, about midway through the first quarter we said, we have to find something else (that will work)."

The Knights were behind after the first Aquinas possession. Freshman quarterback Trent Buttles found freshman receiver Noah Collins-Howard wide open for a 56-yard touchdown with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.

It would take the Knights until the final minute of the third quarter to catch up. John Harding scored on a six-yard run and the conversion kick evened the score.

A fumble at the end of a good gain by Aquinas running back Derrion Battle set up the go-ahead score for McQuaid. The Knights moved from the Aquinas 39-yard line to a two-yard touchdown run by Allen Nesmith with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Aquinas converted on fourth down as it moved downfield the next time it had possession and faced fourth-and-goal at the McQuaid 9 with nine seconds remaining.

Buttles dropped back and avoided pressure by the McQuaid defense before he threw into the end zone to freshman receiver Thomas Levans III with no time on the scoreboard clock.

Livonia 42, Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy 6

The Bulldogs ran the ball often and for good yardage during this matchup in Section V Class C.

Kyle Wetterings and Owen Wetterings both rushed for over 100 yards. Jackson Trubia carried into the end zone twice, to help the Livonia Bulldogs improve to 2-6 and keep Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy winless.

It appears Livonia is in the Section V Class C Tournament as a No. 7 seed. The Bulldogs could face Attica/Alexander in next week's quarterfinal round. Attica won last year's Class C sectional championship, before a merge with Alexander.

