McQuaid defense fuels heart-pounding win over Aquinas: Section V's top players Saturday

Section V football games on Saturday closed the area high school football regular season. Here are the top performances during the final games before the start of sectional play next week:

Seth Eady, Livonia: Intercepted two passes, returned one 29 yards for a touchdown, as the Bulldogs ran off to a 42-6 win over Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy.

John Harding, McQuaid: Scored the team's first touchdown during a 14-13 win over Aquinas and finished with 101 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Micah Harshfield, Red Jacket: Scored touchdowns at the end of 40- and 20-yard runs, as he gained 181 yards on 22 carries, threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aldric Smith-Fee and made 13 tackles during a 22-14 victory over Frewsburg in 8-man football.

Allen Nesmith, McQuaid: Scored the go-ahead touchdown in a 14-13 win over Aquinas, as he finished with 52 yards on nine carries.

Brenton Paladino, McQuaid: Recovered a fumble, forced a fumble and made seven tackles as the Knights defeated Aquinas 14-13.

Paul Rizzo, McQuaid: Named the team's MVP in the rivalry game against Aquinas after he made six tackles, including a quarterback sack. "It was also about his approach to the week," McQuaid coach Bobby Bates said.

Kyle Wetterings, Livonia: Ran 59 yards for a touchdown before he finished with 174 on 11 attempts as the Bulldogs won 42-6 over Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy.

Owen Wetterings, Livonia: Scored touchdowns on runs of 25 and 19 yards, as he finished with 148 on eight carries during a 42-6 win at Bishop Kearney.

Hasen Wetherbee, Red Jacket: Intercepted a pass and made nine tackles during a 22-14 win over Frewsburg in 8-man football.

Zach Williamson, Livonia: The leading tackler with eight, including two sacks, and Tom Stewart had seven with two sacks during a 42-6 victory over Bishop Kearney/Rochester Academy.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top performances from Saturday Oct. 21 2023