McQuaid cruises past UPrep to make history with fifth straight Section V football title

VICTOR — McQuaid's football team spread all five digits on their hands to represent their string of unprecedented Section V Class AA championships.

The Knights' latest title win may have been their most impressive. MVP John Harding scored four touchdowns, and Eoin Meyer added two, leading an offensive attack that exclusively leaned on the running game during a 45-15 win over University Prep.

What it means

McQuaid coach Bobby Bates' Knights improved to 11-0. The win marked the program's sixth overall title. Their first came in 1978 before Bates' staff began their string of five consecutive titles in 2019, which resulted in a state finals appearance.

McQuaid clinched a region finals berth where a common opponent awaits.

UPrep coach Isiah Young's Griffins ended the season 9-2. They captured the Class A1 title in the fall 2021 season before moving up to Class AA in 2022. Star receiver Tyrell Simmons scored two touchdowns in the loss.

Junior quarterback Tavion Byrd suffered a scary injury late in the third quarter. Byrd's thumbs up received heavy applause as he left the field in an ambulance. Senior receiver Juelz Russell exited Saturday's final with an injury in the second quarter.

Football: Section V scores for 2023 season

McQuaid won its fifth straight Section V Class AA championship after defeating University Prep 45-15 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Victor High School.

Award winners

MVP: McQuaid's John Harding. The senior running back rushed for four touchdowns in the win.

Offensive MVP: McQuaid's Eoin Meyer. The senior running back scored a pair of rushing touchdown in the Class AA final.

Defensive MVP: McQuaid's Nathan Earl. The senior defensive end collected a sack, and helped Charlie Raymond, Paul Rizzo and Zach Couch restrict stud running back CJ Robinson to 78 yards. Brenton Paladino and Connor McDonough each caught an interception.

What's next

McQuaid will play three-time Section VI champion Bennett in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA Far West Regionals on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Williamsville South. Coach Steve McDuffie's Tigers have eliminated the Knights in the previous two region finals.

Visit democratandchronicle.com later for an updated story.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: McQuaid makes history with fifth straight title