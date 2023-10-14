McQuaid caps frantic comeback with lateral in OT: Section V's top games from Saturday

Monroe quarterback Khaya Moses put on one of the most prolific passing performances in New York state history during Saturday's 48-0 win at Wayne.

Moses threw seven touchdown passes to improve coach Terrell Cunningham's Red Jackets to 6-0. Moses' mark is a new Monroe record, and is the second-most touchdowns thrown in a single game in New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Section V history. The Monroe senior joined Aquinas' Tyler Szalkowski, Penn Yan's Will Rogers and Newark's Shawn Mizzo for second place in the section's record book. Geneva quarterback Shane Sweeney's eight touchdown passes in 2012 win over Wayne stands alone as the Section V mark, and only four other players across the state has tied his standard since.

Sophomore Messiah Hampton, a Division I prospect, had the highlight, leaping over a defender to reel in a 40-yard touchdown reception for a 40-0 halftime lead. Hampton caught three touchdowns, Amari Colon caught two and Landon McKnight caught one.

Monroe linebacker Nazhier Wilson's defense recorded a fifth straight shutout. Their turnovers gave Moses short fields, and preserved the clean sheet late in the fourth after Wayne's Harry Croft intercepted the backup quarterback and returned the ball into the red zone. The Red Jackets haven't been scored on since a 54-6 win at Honeoye Falls-Lima to open the season Sept. 8. Monroe has outscored opponents by an astounding 324-6 margin.

Wayne coach David Marean's Eagles fell to 4-2.

"In my opinion we have the best set of skills in New York state," Cunningham said. "Our guys have high IQs, and are high level Division I, FBS, FCS football players. The struggle we have many times is making sure everyone has a chance to eat. We have so many guys who can make plays from anywhere on the field.

"We have arguably the most highly recruited receiver out of Section V in I don't know how long, and he's only a sophomore. ... We simply harp to Khaya, 'Just get those guys the football and let them guys make you look great.'"

McQuaid 32, Brighton 31 (OT)

The Knights (7-0) escaped on quarterback Will DiMarco's game-winning two-point conversion. Running back John Harding was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage. However, before forward progress was called, Harding tossed a lateral to DiMarco, who raced to the pylon and barely cross the goal line to win the game.

Coach Bobby Bates' Knights overcame a 10-point deficit with 2:09 remaining in regulation. DiMarco engineered a 58-yard touchdown drive in 34 seconds. Harding split out wide and toe-tapped an 18-yard touchdown reception inside the right pylon to help tie Brighton (4-3) at 24 with 62 seconds left in the fourth.

MUST-SEE: Trailing 31-30 in OT, undefeated McQuaid went for the win against Brighton.



John Harding got stuffed, but pitched it back to his QB Will DiMarco who dove for the pylon and the game-winning score. Unbelievable!@SecVAthletics @SecVFootball @News_8 @AthleticsMcQ pic.twitter.com/9nEe1v3NMx — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) October 14, 2023

In overtime, Tyler Martinovich's 25-yard pass to Matthew Heininger gave coach Steve Lian's Bruins a 31-24 lead before Harding's six-yard rushing touchdown set up the winning two-point conversion.

@SportsCenter #SCtop10



Today McQuaid Jesuit took on rival Brighton, and after coming back from 10 down with under 2 minutes, and scoring in overtime, a crazy lateral on the two point conversion gave McQuaid the victory. pic.twitter.com/sohlSgo5eo — Cmaybeast (@cmaybeast) October 14, 2023

Rush-Henrietta 33, Edison Tech 25

The Royal Comets won their first game of the season behind Jihad Perry's 145-yard, three-touchdown performance. Rush-Henrietta coach Joe Montesano's Comets improved to 1-6. Anthony Johnson threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns for Edison Tech (0-7).

Lyons/Sodus 26, Haverling 21

The Rams (4-3) trailed 14 late in the third before scoring the game's next 19 points. Devyn Williams scored a two-yard quarterback sneak to take the lead with 2:13 remaining.

