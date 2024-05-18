Advertisement
Preakness results: Seize the Grey upsets Mystik Dan at Pimlico!

McPeek: It wasn't Mystik Dan's day at Preakness

NBC Sports

Mystik Dan trainer Ken McPeek gives his instant reaction to D. Wayne Lukas and Seize the Grey winning the 2024 Preakness Stakes, shutting down Mystik Dan's bid for a Triple Crown.